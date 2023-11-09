Baltimore County plastic bag bans should be just a start | READER COMMENTARY

I’m very sorry that letter writer Ann Wilkinson feels the way she does about moving away from plastic (”Baltimore County ban on plastic bags makes no sense,” Nov. 3). We are having to do it step by step, and there are other jurisdictions that seem to be finding that it works just fine. In addition, environment-supporting organizations — besides pointing out that fossil fuels are what plastic is made from and we were “sold” on the idea of plastic by them decades ago — are working on other aspects.

As Wilkinson stated, so many of our purchases are encased in plastic. Plastic on the outside of bottles, plastic around vegetables so that I can’t pick my own and on and on. But we need to start somewhere and, in my experience, the most common plastic (besides water bottles) that I see in the street and caught in weeds, trees and streams are the infamous bags.

Advertisement

And, as soon as you have the habit to remember to carry the reusable ones, you won’t have to pay 5 cents for paper.

— Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.