Vegetarian diet key to long life, healthier planet | READER COMMENTARY

I was heartened by the recent commentary, “It’s time for a plant powered overhaul of American diets” (Feb. 12).
In my volunteer work in my granddaughter’s elementary school, I was chagrined to see the contents of school breakfasts, as noted in the writing of Audrey Lawson-Sanchez and Madeline Bennett: sugared cereals and sweet pastries.
We know the effects of childhood habits and preferences on health, and we observe that many of the foods we ate as children, healthy or not, continue in our adult diet because of cravings or feelings of comfort provided by the foods we associate with the family we were raised in.
I have chosen a vegetarian, usually-vegan, diet for reasons of health but also animal cruelty (namely concentrated animal feeding operations and chickens forced to grow so out-of-proportion that their chests drag on the ground or they can’t stand).
But now we are seeing, as an even stronger reason to eat less meat, how cattle contribute methane to global warming, causing our serious situation of climate change.
I urge readers to consider eating more grains and legumes (beans may need to be added gradually to the diet to avoid flatulence) one or two days a week at a minimum — for your health and the health of the earth so that you will live longer and your descendants will still be able to inhabit this planet.
Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore
