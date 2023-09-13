Biden’s past plagiarism connects to current impeachment | READER COMMENTARY

How very interesting to read in The Baltimore Sun’s “Today in History” about how Joe Biden’s 1987 presidential ambitions were shot down by plagiarism (”Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden,” Sept. 12).

Of course, that was not the first time he has been accused of plagiarism. Recently, I read a report about a Harvard editor who found Biden had multiple times plagiarized in an essay on legislation written around the year 2000 time frame including language taken from a U.S. Supreme Court opinion. What is more bothersome is that the Harvard editors allegedly tried to cover up the plagiarism by themselves adding quotation marks and citations.

While plagiarizing once might be considered accidental, repeated occurrences suggest a pattern that we have a serial plagiarist, among other indiscretions, as president. While this might not be an impeachable offense, it certainly is unethical and contrary to journalistic norms. But here is the ironic part, on this same date decades later, the U.S. House of Representatives announced plans to open a formal impeachment inquiry on alleged Biden family corruption.

Just imagine if Albert Einstein had plagiarized ideas or concepts gleaned from another scientist in developing his theory of relativity. As someone myself who has had peer reviewed science journal articles published, I clearly cited relevant information of others. That is something that should have been learned and reinforced even back in high school or earlier.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

