Kudos for pointing out vile behavior toward transgender children | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 28, 2021 4:23 PM
Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi Evans and stepdad Jimmy Evans at their home in Bauxite, Ark., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Andrew is one of hundreds of transgender youth in Arkansas who could have their hormone therapy cut off under a new state law banning gender confirming treatments for minors. Opponents have vowed to challenge the ban in court before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi Evans and stepdad Jimmy Evans at their home in Bauxite, Ark., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Andrew is one of hundreds of transgender youth in Arkansas who could have their hormone therapy cut off under a new state law banning gender confirming treatments for minors. Opponents have vowed to challenge the ban in court before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo) (Andrew DeMillo/AP)

One reason I still subscribe to great newspapers like The Baltimore Sun is because of commentaries such as the recent one by Leonard Pitts Jr. (“Leave these children alone! Conservative lawmakers respond to youth LGBTQ issues with fear and hatred,” April 26).

“It seems to be the sad destiny of humankind,” he writes, “that we hate and fear … what we don’t understand.” Columnists like Mr. Pitts of the Miami Herald and Dan Rodricks of The Sun try to help us open our minds and better understand what confuses us. But only, as Mr. Pitts advises, “if we let it.”

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

