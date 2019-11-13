It was good for Leonard Pitts Jr. to reveal in no uncertain terms what many of us have known for a long time: he is an unabashed racist. He describes those who vote GOP as “a straight, white, angry, older males lacking a college diploma” (“Pitts: Election 2020: Act with foresight or regret with hindsight," Nov. 11).
Is it possible to be any more racist than that? The Sun should let Mr. Pitts restrict his racism to Florida. We have no need of his ilk here.
William T. Define, Lutherville
