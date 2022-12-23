Thank you, Leonard Pitts Jr., for writing a great column | READER COMMENTARY

In this May 10, 2008, file photo, Leonard Pitts Jr., speaks to the graduates at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer's last syndicated column, "Good night, everybody!" appeared in the Dec. 19, 2022 edition of The Baltimore Sun. (John H. Sheally II/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) (John H. Sheally II / AP)

The final newspaper commentary by syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. appeared in The Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19 (“Good night, everybody!”). He’s decided to devote all of his creative energies to books. It’s our loss.

I valued his insights and his wit, often tinged with rage. Here are a few tidbits:

“Every time a Republican quotes Martin Luther King Jr., a Klansman gets his hood.”

“Not everyone has something to say. This will not stop them from saying it.”

“Too often our leaders cannot work for the greater good because they acknowledge no good greater than politics. But if that’s truly our prime directive and highest imperative, God help us all.”

“Only by vigilance toward everyone’s rights do we protect anyone’s rights.”

Thank you, Mr. Pitts.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

