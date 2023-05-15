The Sun unwisely supports a tax increase — again | READER COMMENTARY

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr. served as the master of ceremonies at the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore at the Maryland State House on Jan. 18, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Wow, what a surprise that The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board has no issues with a politician raising taxes (”Anne Arundel’s good idea: Wealthy residents should face a higher local income tax rate,” May 10).

If a politician proposed taxing the air we breathe, the board would be for it. After all, the board was gung ho for the “rain tax,” the fee approved by the state legislature in 2012 to help address urban stormwater runoff that pollutes the Chesapeake Bay.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

