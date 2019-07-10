Pit bulls unfairly singled out

A recent article from the last couple of days had the headline (“Pit bull shot by police after attacking 2 people in South Baltimore,” Jul 9). One from September had the headline that a woman was attacked by a put bull in her yard (“Police: Columbia woman found dead in yard, pit bull attack suspected,” Sept. 4).
If the attacker was a horse or chicken or cat, I do not believe that the breed would be used nor would identifying traits normally provided for people, such as “Jewish woman shoots sports crazy neighbor," or "Christian boy assaults wine drinking mother, etc.”
The specific breed of dog is not necessary especially when many times individuals cannot accurately identify breeds (perhaps mutts?). Please do not add to the dislike and misunderstanding of this breed of dog, especially when the identification could be incorrect. Thank you.
Suzanne Bailey