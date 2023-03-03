Baseball pitch clock likely to expire by August | READER COMMENTARY

New York Mets' Tommy Pham stands in the on-deck circle as a pitch clock counts down during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

I want to start by saying, like announcer Jon Miller, I am a “baseball purist” still trying to reconcile the designated hitter rule from 1972. Now, Major League Baseball wants to initiate a pitch clock where, once the pitcher receives the ball from the catcher, he has 15 seconds to begin his motion to throw the ball if the bases are empty or 20 seconds with runners on base (”Orioles observations on Anthony Santander testing the pitch clock, Heston Kjerstad’s two home runs and more,” Feb. 25).

The new rule has already been a factor in the outcome of at least one spring training game. What I envision this coming season is ballplayers, including superstars, getting ejected after contesting the ruling. I see a dumpster fire occurring regularly with both pitchers and hitters losing their composure over the new rule.

I told a friend that things will get so convoluted and hapless that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will dump the new rule by my birthday, Aug. 1. I am OK with having larger bases, but this new pitch clock will become Manfred’s albatross until he decides to rescind it. Buckle up, it’s no doubt going to be a colossal calamity.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

