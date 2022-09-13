DLA Piper’s return to Baltimore is a positive development | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer David Tufaro asserts that Baltimore’s business leaders have been silent and have largely turned their backs on the Central Business District (”DLA Piper move continues neglect of central business district,” Sept. 4). That may be an easy thing to claim based on a few splashy headlines about office moves, but I want to make very clear that it simply is not true.

I am always happy to hear about companies that move into Baltimore or who have renewed their commitment to staying in the city regardless of where they put their office. But a story about a firm that left the city two decades ago and that decided to return shouldn’t be viewed as a negative and it certainly shouldn’t serve as a stand-in as a larger statement about businesses in the Central Business District. There are many businesses who are choosing to stay in the CBD and more are renewing that commitment each day.

And to the extent business leaders are generally classified by Tufaro as silent about the status of the CBD, I am more than happy to change that. I am the managing shareholder of the Baltimore office of Baker Donelson (formerly Ober Kaler). I am proud to say that our office is in the center of the CBD at the iconic 100 Light Street building, we are 70 attorneys strong and growing and we are staunchly committed to the CBD.

I am not naïve about the difficulties the CBD has faced, particularly during the pandemic, and I certainly will not suggest that we should ignore those problems, but I trust that the CBD has shown great movement in the right direction. And I choose to support those efforts through positivity. To that end, I am happy to tell anyone who wants to know about our work with leaders of this city’s core institutions to provide legal services and contribute space for emerging businesses own by women- and minority-owned businesses. And I am happy to highlight the number of attorneys in our office that we now count as being members on boards and committees of organizations throughout Baltimore including the Downtown Partnership and Business Volunteers of Maryland. I am also happy to discuss our partnership with Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, supporting their students and the mission to improve the lives of kids in the city, not just through dollars but through mentorship and internships.

These are just a few examples of Baker Donelson’s commitment to Baltimore and the Central Business District. And I know that Baker Donelson is not alone in this work. There are firms and companies all around us that are putting their money and time back into the CBD because we all know how important this effort is. So, to clear up any confusion, we are committed to this city, we are committed to the CBD, and we are committed to the mission of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and its president, Shelonda Stokes.

— Jennifer Curry Serafi, Baltimore

The writer is managing shareholder of Baker Donelson.

