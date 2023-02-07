How about PimlicoLaurel Park?| READER COMMENTARY

To me it makes no sense for the state to invest so much money in an industry that can barely support one racetrack much less two (“Plans for Pimlico and Laurel Park’s renovations are bogged down and hundreds of millions over budget,” Feb. 3).

I have enjoyed going to Laurel Park, but the stands are usually deserted. There is a reason the owners don’t want to make a major investment in the facilities — it wouldn’t pay off. Better to have all the racing dates at one of the tracks, and sell off the land of the other track to help finance the rebuild of the first. If it makes more financial or demographic sense to keep Laurel Park, then change the name to PimlicoLaurel Park and transform the Northwest Baltimore property into an industrial park or housing development (either would benefit the neighborhood more than a once a year racing event)

Advertisement

— Carl Oppenheim, Owings Mills

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.