When the racetracks consolidated, the horsemen were in agreement that training facilities would be maintained in both southern and northern parts of the state (“An unlikely path to victory for Baltimore and the Preakness,” Oct. 5). I doubt it was in writing. It was probably just a handshake, such as Mr. Rifkin suggested on his proposal for a renovated Pimlico Racecourse.
Since The Stronach Group has been in control of racing, there has been almost no maintenance to Pimlico. The Racing Commission has been at fault for this. They have mislead the public on this matter.
Pimlico should be fixed up and kept open for training. There is no way this scheme will come off as planned. I do not trust a lawyer’s handshake on this matter.
Janon Fisher, III
The writer is a horse trainer, owner and breeder.
