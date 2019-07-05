Stronachs can't be trusted on anything they say about Pimlico

When will Baltimore and the state of Maryland realize that the Stronach family, which owns Pimlico Race Course, can’t be trusted in any manner? They will lie to your face with a smile and tell you what you want to hear (“In 2016 Maryland racing regulators gave Stronach $1.7 million for new dorms for track workers. What happened?” July 3).

First, Maryland should fire the entire racing commission for gross incompetence and financial negligence in dealing with the Stronachs. It is obvious that the byword of the day for the commission was complacency for not checking on what the family was doing with the money and not understanding what the term “oversight” means. Also, the meaning of “reimbursement for completed projects,” as opposed to just give it to them.

The commission’s marching orders seem to be: “Hearing no objection, the commission unanimously approved this request.”

And again we hear the mouth of Stronach in this line of The Sun article: “Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer for Stronach, told the commission in November 2016 that the grant (for new dorms) would cover half of the $3.5 million project, construction of ‘a three story barn that will contain 84 stalls and a number of dorm rooms and offices for individuals who work’ on Laurel Park’s backstretch, according to minutes.”

Further, “Mr. Ritvo advised that the barn should be completed by next summer,” in 2017, “the minutes state.” The Stronach’s operating policy must be get the money, spend it the way we want and then lie to the locals who don’t know what the hell is going on anyway.

I hereby request the entire commission either resign or be fired. Unfortunately, I expect their response to be: “Hearing no objection, the commission unanimously disapproves this request.”

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore