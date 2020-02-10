The plan for Pimlico’s future (“Pimlico: a pivotal opportunity for Northwest Baltimore," Jan. 31) is a path to a prosperous, safer future for all the neighborhoods that surround the track and beyond. Both the continuity of a cherished tradition and a solid track for growth, this vision has provided a rallying point that has brought together all the diverse stakeholders in a city rife with division. The importance of keeping community input in the forefront, as well as maintaining and strengthening these ties as the plan goes forward, cannot be underestimated.
We, who live here, have the most riding on this bet. Pimlico’s future direction must have the continuity of local oversight that transcends the political wrangles of City Hall and the State House as administrations come and go. It was the determined efforts of local representatives and community activists that pulled a deal from what seemed a certainty of imminent disaster despite the reigning political conflicts. Due to their efforts, this is now a race that we can all win.
However, those of us in proximity to the track are well aware of the consequences if this legislative horse somehow doesn’t reach the finish line — the loss of the Preakness and a huge empty vacuum that will inevitably help to decimate everything around it.
C. P. Englander, Baltimore
The writer is a board member of Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.
