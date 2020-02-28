The fence will come down around Pimlico Race Course after the General Assembly enacts the Racing and Community Development Act of 2020. As your editorial points out, this Preakness revival plan deserves its warm reception from our legislative colleagues, our constituents and the public at large (“Hi ho, Pimlico: Preakness revival plan deserves its warm reception,” Feb. 26).
What is now essentially a vacant property, except for the third weekend in May, will become an attraction for Park Heights, northwest Baltimore communities, Baltimore residents and countless visitors. We have reached this point because Baltimore, the Maryland Jockey Club and our state’s horsemen have partnered to develop a win-win proposal. Our constituents, whom we have turned to for direction and advice, welcome this solution.
For years, our constituents have wanted far more benefits out of the race track property and the Preakness. By the end of this decade, all who call Northwest Baltimore home will look to Pimlico as a source of pride.
To ensure our constituents a role in the decision making that will transform the asphalt that now surrounds the racetrack into a vibrant community, there will be a community compact. This will give our neighborhoods input into the new space which will include Sinai’s new outpatient facility, residential housing, athletic fields and commercial opportunities that promise to bring jobs and entrepreneurship to the residents of the Park Heights community.
Senator Jill P. Carter, Delegates Dalya Attar, Tony Bridges and Sandy Rosenberg, Baltimore
The writers, all Democrats, represent District 41, Baltimore City (including Pimlico and adjacent neighborhoods), in the Maryland General Assembly.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.