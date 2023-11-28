Preakness and Pimlico are Baltimore traditions worth saving | READER COMMENTARY

I must commend The Baltimore Sun for publishing a beautiful photo of Laurel Park and the drainage pond in the middle (”For Maryland racing, ‘the status quo is not going to work’. Under a new authority, the next year is pivotal.” Nov. 17). It also shows one of the reasons why this Anne Arundel County track has environmental issues and is an unreliable track surface. And yet, we almost let a Canadian company move one of the most important horse races in the world from its historic home at Pimlico Race Course to this problematic wetlands site.

Our legendary inferiority complex has left us open to outside influences that tell us to improve Baltimore by, basically, obliterating its uniqueness and “Smalltimore” charm. From giving developers free rein to knock down thousands of row homes (in both good and challenged neighborhoods), to actually moving (destroying) the original 1870 racing oval that saw Seabiscuit beat War Admiral. When are we going to stand up for ourselves and realize that our legacy is worth keeping?

Every year, our football and baseball teams chase after the top prize in their sports as we ignore the fact we have a Super Bowl and World Series level event right here every third Saturday in May. Are people in Europe and Asia watching the big football and baseball games? No, but they are watching the Preakness Stakes.

With all the discussion going on about a new Harborplace, little is being discussed about how Pimlico could be our Churchill Downs or Belmont Park site that celebrates Maryland’s storied horse heritage all year. We are one of only three Triple Crown tracks in the United States. And we still have an original 153-year-old “playing field” in great condition.

Let’s not forget that the economic impact of the equine business in Maryland is huge. According to the Maryland Horse Industry Board, it has a value of over $2.1 billion and supports at least 28,000 jobs. Add to this the environmental plus of having farms over tract housing in our countryside.

I am greatly encouraged that, with the creation of the Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Operating Authority, we can get this right. Anyone who has ever been to Saratoga or Louisville can attest to the tourist dollars that their vast racing celebrations generate. Horse racing is not dying, it is waiting to be rediscovered. Bring the Preakness back to being “the People’s Race” and let Baltimore be Baltimore.

— April I. Smith, Ruxton

