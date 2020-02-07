As an institutional investor and philanthropic leader, I fully understand the benefits that neighborhood investment brings — job creation, self-esteem, increased services, economic vitality and cleanup are just the basics that come with such investment. This plan will further provide community access to new turf sports fields and other facilities sorely lacking in the Park Heights community. Unseen to the naked eye but critically important, the proposal will also improve the infrastructure in and around Pimlico, replacing sewer and water pipes that date back 150 years. No developer could be expected to invest without such improvements, and no neighborhood can raise itself without them. Adjunct is a plan for desperately needed new low- and middle-income housing in the heart of the Park Heights community. Such housing will be far more appealing to purchasers knowing that Pimlico Race Course will no longer sit as a hulking dark property for 48 weeks of the year, but will instead be a vibrant community asset year-round. Bottom line: The success of this plan will reverberate throughout the entire area.