Pimlico renovation still destined for winner’s circle | READER COMMENTARY

On May 19, 1973, Secretariat sets a Preakness record of 1 minute, 53 seconds en route to the Triple Crown. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun)

When Secretariat took the lead on the clubhouse turn, 50 Preaknesses ago, I was watching from my friend Jay Slater’s attic window on Rogers Avenue.

When the possibility of the Preakness being moved to Laurel Park escalated eight years ago, I proposed that the Maryland Stadium Authority evaluate Pimlico Race Course’s ability to serve as the long-term home for the race.

Advertisement

That review concluded, “[A]s host venue for such a large and prominent public event, Pimlico Race Course is antiquated and in need of substantial renovations.”

Major upgrades of both Pimlico and Laurel were financed by the enactment of the Racing and Community Development Act of 2020. Pimlico remains on budget, but the higher than expected cost of renovating Laurel means that Pimlico is expected to become the only 1-mile racing facility in Maryland (”Preakness heads to the starting gate as Maryland horse racing reaches a challenging crossroads,” May 3).

Advertisement

In addition to the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan, it would be the home of the Jim McKay Maryland Million and perhaps the Breeders Cup. Preakness Week’s economic benefits include not only the dollars spent on the race and by spectators, but also the positive publicity and exposure for the state, particularly the horse industry, according to the most recent report of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

An investment of public and private dollars will keep the Preakness at Pimlico — with great benefit for the surrounding neighborhoods, Baltimore City and the metropolitan area. It will also bring about non-racing redevelopment on half of the Pimlico site and in the adjacent neighborhoods.

Significant investment is already taking place in the Park Heights community. CHAI’s Woodland Gardens will provide 138 housing units of affordable housing for seniors and families. Two buildings on a shared campus will have a community garden, picnic and play areas.

The Henson Development Company will begin construction later this year of 100 apartments for senior citizens and the first 17 single family homes for sale. An additional 52 apartments for families and more single-family homes will follow.

Growing up, I used the Pratt Library branch at Garrison and Park Heights. Construction of a new branch will begin later this year.

A state of the art advocacy center to provide crisis response and community resources for survivors of all forms of violence, the Jill Fox Center for Hope, has already been opened by LifeBridge Health.

As a legislator, I’ve learned that if the public policy you’re advocating is sound, you will most often succeed. It may take longer than you’d like, but the final result is what matters.

We began this process with the Maryland Stadium Authority, the builder of the ballpark that forever changed baseball. I like the odds for a repeat performance.

Advertisement

— Samuel I. “Sandy” Rosenberg, Baltimore

The writer, a Democrat, represents District 41 (Baltimore City) in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.