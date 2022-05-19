Not everyone wins with Pimlico redevelopment | READER COMMENTARY

Pimlico Race Course as the track prepares for the 147th Preakness Stakes this Saturday, May 21. Pimlico is scheduled to be rebuilt beginning after the Preakness in 2023 at a cost of $200 million with completion by Preakness 2026. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun). (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

I read with interest the recent article about the latest Pimlico plans (”Same old Pimlico welcomes the 2022 Preakness, as long-awaited renovation plan hits complications,” May 13). These are plans that haven’t changed much since the total destruction plan was revealed in 2018. At least a small museum, featuring the contribution of Black jockeys, is included this time.

But if one looks at the site map, the land parcels that will be “freed up for development” happen to be where the barns are located. Old Hilltop is a very active training center that has four African American trainers working there (two from Park Heights) and the people they employ. How ironic that while planning a museum about one aspect of this group’s place in racing history, the powers that be are displacing the current group.

Working with race horses may not be everyone’s idea of a good job, but many find it fruitful and satisfying. Indeed, a large portion of the populace believe that Baltimore’s Triple Crown track is the embodiment of living history and should be preserved as such.

— April I. Smith, Ruxton

