Recent articles about the Preakness omit the most basic fact about the industry (”Pimlico plan offers new chapter in racing, community development," Oct. 16): Horse racing is in steady decline.
Every year, fewer people attend races, fewer people are employed in the industry and fewer horses are bred. Frequent scandals involving drugging and mistreating horses are widely reported and raise doubts about the integrity of the sport. California enacted legislation in June that increased regulation of the industry. Why aren’t these issues being examined?
The Pimlico race track is an excellent site for development that could provide hundreds of jobs. Why weren’t private developers asked to present alternative plans? A race track at Pimlico will waste of hundreds of millions of dollars of public money. The first step is to invite national developers to propose alternative uses for the property that would provide many jobs and tax revenues. This will permit realistic comparisons of the best use of the land.
William G. Rothstein, Pikesville
