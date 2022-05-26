The Sun ought to stay positive on Pimlico Race Course’s future | READER COMMENTARY

The exterior of Pimlico Race Course is painted as the track gets ready for the 147th Preakness on Saturday, May 21. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun). (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Two recent front page articles in The Baltimore Sun including “Same old Pimlico welcomes the 2022 Preakness, as long-awaited renovation plan hits complications” (May 23) were unnecessary, particularly on the actual day of the Preakness.

These headlines detract heavily on the storied event for Baltimore. Granted, Pimlico is in definite need of a facelift, which is coming in the near future, but publishing negative headlines does not instill much hope for Baltimoreans and citizens throughout.

Let’s try to publish positive, insightful promising headlines regarding Pimlico and other future renovations for Baltimore’s storied attractions.

— Ann Roberts, Towson

