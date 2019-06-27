Build an entertainment complex at Pimlico that includes the BSO

Although it is unfortunate the world class Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is having ongoing financial problems, here is a suggestion that may sound a little “off the wall” but may help solve another problem as well (“BSO owed vendors $2.1 million as of April, nearly doubling amount owed 19 months ago,” June 25).

There have been various proposals to retain Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness at Pimlico, and one of them has been to rebuild the track and make it part of an entertainment complex that would include restaurants and retail stores. If a symphony hall was also built in the complex as an additional attraction, it should attract concert goers who would be likely to dine at the restaurants before or after the concerts and be exposed to the other offerings of the complex. Of course the concert hall would be available for other productions, which would add to the patronage at the complex.

I am aware that one of the arguments against this suggestion, and I am sure there are some valid ones, would be what to do with the Meyerhoff? Well, unless a solution to the BSO’s financial situation is found that satisfies both the management and orchestra members, the question of what to do with the Meyerhoff will still need to be answered

Jerry Luery, Pikesville

.