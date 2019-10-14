Regarding, (“Hogan can make up for a meh record on Baltimore by backing Pimlico plan,” Oct. 11). Sadly, Dan Rodricks starts with a conclusion and hits the curb backing into an argument by stating, “the proposal calls for using primarily casino tax revenues to finance the transformation of Pimlico and improvements to Laurel Park,” when it’s public information that the state would finance the project by issuing 30-year municipal bonds.
Maryland taxpayers will be saddled with the debt of a vanity project that could be built at a different location for far less money. Hosting the second leg of the triple crown in Baltimore is a money losing proposition. In fact, it’s called throwing good money after bad money. The fact that it’s borrowed money only makes it more laughable for everyone except Maryland taxpayers.
Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase
