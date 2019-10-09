Will younger gamblers go to racetracks when they can stay home and place bets on football and basketball games and other sports online? Will sports wagering at casinos make it harder for racetracks to compete with casinos for gambling dollars? Already heavily subsidized by the state, horse racing would need even greater subsidies from the state just to survive the competition and that does not include the money needed to pay off the $348 million in bonds issued by the state to rebuild Pimlico and upgrade Laurel. Under the deal, the state will own Pimlico and be on the hook for repaying the bonds over 30 years. It will be the state, not Stronach, that bears the risk of Pimlico becoming an expensive white elephant if horse racing revenues drop significantly.