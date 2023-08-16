Thanks to all who made Pikesville Armory redevelopment possible | READER COMMENTARY

David Ginsburg, executive director of the Pikesville Armory Foundation, stands in the NCO Club at the Pikesville Armory. His organization is redeveloping the 14 acre historic military site. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

It was great to see coverage of the impending redevelopment of the Pikesville National Guard Armory (”Baltimore County works with nonprofit to transform historic Pikesville Armory into community hub,” Aug. 10). This is one more step taken in realization of what I imagined and began this effort about 12 years ago.

Part of the legislatively approved revitalization plan named the Pikesville Revitalization Action Plan includes the redevelopment of the now-vacated armory. The beginning vision I and Howard Needle devised for that property using the help of so many citizens was a truly transformative, bold, community-backed concept of converting that historic property into a regionally-unique campus containing artwork, artist studios and galleries and recreation and other venues to create a truly great place.

Now on its way to that realization, another step has been taken. The state of Maryland, the owner of the armory, has agreed to transfer it to the county. The next step is for the county to convey the property to the nonprofit Pikesville Armory Foundation. Under the presidency of Shelley Morhaim, I am certain the foundation will engage in the approved partnership and collaboration with the community at large as well as the Pikesville Revitalization Action Plan Committee.

So many people were critically helpful influencing many steps along the way to get us to this point. Allow me to offer some individuals credit for the important actions they took. Regarding the plan, and refining it, credit goes to Deanne Rundell and Billy Chase. In the beginning, important actions were taken by people such as Hannah Sibel, Len Attman, former state Sen. Bobby Zirkin, and the late Kevin Kamenetz to break some daunting log jams. Then-Gov. Larry Hogan took bold action in setting up a citizen’s commission to determine the property’s best use. The late Ted Venetoulis gave critical advice and support. Our legislative delegation to Annapolis consisting of Dels. Shelly Hettleman, Dana Stein, Jon Cardin, Cheryl Pasteur and former Dels. Dan Morhaim and Lisa Belcastro.

Of particular note, I cite the more recent influence exhibited by now-Senator Hettleman and Delegates Cardin and Stein.

I have saved for the last commendation our current County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. His very bold action began even before his election. In my earliest conversation with him, as candidate, he quickly understood the concept and the importance to not only Pikesville but the entire county. He has never wavered in those early commitments he gave. He is clearly responsible for agreeing to the overall revitalization plan legislation including the element of the armory.

Thanks for again for all the community’s critical support and assistance. Please stay tuned for further progress. On behalf of your grateful community of Pikesville, I again thank you.

— Mel Mintz, Pikesville

The writer is a former Baltimore County Councilman and a founder of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc.

