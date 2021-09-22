Let city residents decide whom to honor on their block | READER COMMENTARY

I’m sorry, but you missed the mark on the recent editorial, “Sign of the times: When honoring a Baltimore homicide victim can mean glorifying a drug trafficker” (Sept. 16).
While it is fun to debate whether the person honored by this sign is adequately deserving, we are not the right people to be involved in that debate. It should be the neighbors on this block who should decide who is honored on their block. If they choose to honor someone with a rap sheet, so be it. If they object to the proposal to name the block after Anthony Covington, then that is their right and decision.
Nobody working at a newspaper or at City Hall should be deciding whom to honor. A majority of the neighbors on this block should make this call and the Baltimore Department of Transportation should respect their wishes. I don’t even live in Baltimore, but I know how to respect the people who live on a block.
William Hettchen, Ellicott City
