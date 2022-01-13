Pigs can now hog the spotlight | READER COMMENTARY

The recent transplant of a pig heart into a human patient is a remarkable achievement (”University of Maryland doctors in Baltimore perform first successful transplant of pig heart into human,” Jan. 11), and all the more so because it happened at the University of Maryland. Through the evolution of the English language pigs have suffered derogation. We use “eating like a pig” to describe gluttony and “dirty like a pig” in referring to a person’s slovenliness. One may also be labeled as “such a pig” if it’s a man who has behaved inappropriately to a woman.