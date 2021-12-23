Rural communities face shortage of doctors that tax credit might help | READER COMMENTARY

More rural communities like those located in the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland feel the growing shortage of doctors far more acutely than communities in the suburbs and large cities. Patients in these underserved communities suffer from health care disparities due to a lack of access to primary care, and this lack of access contributes to higher death rates.
The problem lies in a dearth of medical students considering primary care medicine, and the ones who do rarely choose to practice in rural communities.
To encourage more physicians to volunteer to help train students in their rural practices, I decided in 2015 to approach Maryland state Sen. Addie Eckardt, who represents the rural communities of Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico counties. My vision was to create a community preceptor tax credit for those physicians willing to mentor medical school students on site in their rural practices.
Similar legislation was already passed in Georgia, but we wanted to improve upon it for Maryland. Senator Eckardt enlisted the support of Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents Dorchester and Wicomico, and together they led the effort for the 2016 passage of a Maryland state law, which allowed for up to a $10,000 tax credit for physicians and nurse practitioners who served as mentors in underserved communities. While the results of this legislation were initially favorable, we recognized that the legislation needed revisions to improve its effectiveness.
For example, corrective revisions to the initial bill now require 100 hours of teaching to claim the tax credit and also enable physician assistants and nurse practitioners in rural communities to claim the same tax credit if they served as preceptors. This past spring, Gov. Larry Hogan signed Senate Bill 102 allowing for the requested changes to take place retroactively to Jan. 1, 2021.
With the revised legislation, we have already seen an increased interest in physicians wanting to participate in this program as preceptors. We have 122 health care providers approved for the tax credit to date. Many others have contacted my office in recent months asking how to get more involved. Preceptors in rural communities are critical in introducing tomorrow’s healers to the importance of meeting the needs of underserved communities in our state. The impact of this revised legislation will be enjoyed by the residents of rural communities throughout the state for decades to come.
Richard Colgan, Baltimore
The writer is a professor and executive vice chair of family and community medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
