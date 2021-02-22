Voting should require photo identification | READER COMMENTARY

Reasonable minds would agree that we want to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. Maryland House Bill 274, backed by Del. Jon Cardin (“Bill seeks to break down barriers to voting by mail,” Feb. 15) would require automatic “No excuse needed” registration of Maryland voters for mail-in ballots and would send out unsolicited mail-in ballots to every registered voter. This is intended to convenience voters and likely to vastly increase the number of “absentee” ballots from the usual 20% to much higher numbers, as in 2020.