Be forewarned: We’re all in season when it comes to online ‘phishing’ scams | READER COMMENTARY

It was a lovely Monday morning, fresh and bright, and I was attending to a quick task at my desk when the phone rang. It was my favorite nephew who said he got my email but decided to call. Email? That was puzzling, but catching up consumed us for the next half-hour. During the conversation, several phone calls came in — I could hear them. At one point, my husband said I had a call on my cellphone upstairs. He came down a few minutes later and handed me a note saying that three more calls had come in.