Here’s to the hardworking (if stressed out) pharmacists | READER COMMENTARY

I was so sorry to read of the problems our pharmacists are having (”For Maryland pharmacists and their staffs, COVID has been a prescription for stress and burnout,” Nov. 23).
My husband and I feel so lucky to have had a great relationship for over 30 years with the friendliest, most helpful men and women who went smoothly from Rite Aid to Walgreens without a single hitch. Our prescriptions are filled within a day, even when they have to be renewed by our doctor. When I call with a question, the time is always taken to explain and advise me of a drug.
We have had all of our COVID-19 shots on time without having to wait in line. I would have never known burnout was even an issue with these wonderful friends who always greet us with a friendly smile. So please hang in there, we all need you now more than ever. Yes, we hear about the great job that doctors and nurses are doing, but let’s not forget our pharmacists!
Debby Hyson, Essex
