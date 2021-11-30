xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Here’s to the hardworking (if stressed out) pharmacists | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 30, 2021 10:17 AM
Ashley Moody, a pharmacist and assistant professor of pharmacy at Notre Dame University of Maryland, reaches for a bottle of medication at Empire Professional Pharmacy in Glen Burnie. November 16, 2021. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun).
Ashley Moody, a pharmacist and assistant professor of pharmacy at Notre Dame University of Maryland, reaches for a bottle of medication at Empire Professional Pharmacy in Glen Burnie. November 16, 2021. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun).

I was so sorry to read of the problems our pharmacists are having (”For Maryland pharmacists and their staffs, COVID has been a prescription for stress and burnout,” Nov. 23).

My husband and I feel so lucky to have had a great relationship for over 30 years with the friendliest, most helpful men and women who went smoothly from Rite Aid to Walgreens without a single hitch. Our prescriptions are filled within a day, even when they have to be renewed by our doctor. When I call with a question, the time is always taken to explain and advise me of a drug.

We have had all of our COVID-19 shots on time without having to wait in line. I would have never known burnout was even an issue with these wonderful friends who always greet us with a friendly smile. So please hang in there, we all need you now more than ever. Yes, we hear about the great job that doctors and nurses are doing, but let’s not forget our pharmacists!

Debby Hyson, Essex

