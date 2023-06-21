PGA merger won’t impact my golf game | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Baltimore and Maryland golfers must realize that what happens to the PGA Tour will not affect those of us who play this game (”Senator asks LIV Golf and PGA Tour leaders for records about new merger,” June 12).

Mount Pleasant will get its revenue and the club and golf ball vendors are happy with the amateurs — our PGA celebrities are entertainers. Watching the pros play golf does not improve my sand wedge or the smile I get when I sink a 17-footer.

You and I are “golf,” and the sport will never go away, no matter how much turmoil there is on the professional side. See you on the first tee.

— John Holter, Baltimore

