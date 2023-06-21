PGA merger won’t impact my golf game | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore and Maryland golfers must realize that what happens to the PGA Tour will not affect those of us who play this game (”Senator asks LIV Golf and PGA Tour leaders for records about new merger,” June 12).
Mount Pleasant will get its revenue and the club and golf ball vendors are happy with the amateurs — our PGA celebrities are entertainers. Watching the pros play golf does not improve my sand wedge or the smile I get when I sink a 17-footer.
You and I are “golf,” and the sport will never go away, no matter how much turmoil there is on the professional side. See you on the first tee.
— John Holter, Baltimore
