Maryland must not let down its guard on ‘forever chemicals’ | READER COMMENTARY

Using a new, draft methodology that tested a different set of Permanone samples provided by MDA and the manufacturer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported it found no evidence of PFAS contamination. EPA’s new test does not mean that Maryland should let its guard down on the issue of PFAS in pesticides. While EPA states the agency is “working to understand how exposure to PFAS may be harmful to people and to the environment” and we appreciate their efforts to test for PFAS in pesticides, we know that PFAS remain on EPA’s approved list of inert ingredients. They are also used as active ingredients for pesticides and have been found in a number of pesticide products.