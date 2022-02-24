Ban on PFAS should extend to mosquito control | READER COMMENTARY

I couldn’t agree more with your editorial in support of legislation on “forever chemicals” being considered in the Maryland General Assembly (”Maryland must move swiftly to regulate harmful ‘forever chemicals,’” Feb. 15). PFAS are chemically so stable that they persist unchanged in the environment. Many also persist in the human bloodstream with half-lives measured in years or even decades for some of these compounds. These chemicals can be inhaled or ingested, and limiting exposure to them is of critical importance to public health. In addition to the increased risk of cancer and endocrine disorders described in your editorial, PFAS have also been linked to diminished immune response to many vaccines, an increased risk of infection in children and both an increased risk and increased severity of COVID-19 infections.