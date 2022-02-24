Ban on PFAS should extend to mosquito control | READER COMMENTARY

I couldn’t agree more with your editorial in support of legislation on “forever chemicals” being considered in the Maryland General Assembly (”Maryland must move swiftly to regulate harmful ‘forever chemicals,’” Feb. 15). PFAS are chemically so stable that they persist unchanged in the environment. Many also persist in the human bloodstream with half-lives measured in years or even decades for some of these compounds. These chemicals can be inhaled or ingested, and limiting exposure to them is of critical importance to public health. In addition to the increased risk of cancer and endocrine disorders described in your editorial, PFAS have also been linked to diminished immune response to many vaccines, an increased risk of infection in children and both an increased risk and increased severity of COVID-19 infections.
Another legislative proposal submitted this year, House Bill 570, would prohibit the presence of these forever chemicals in mosquito control products and would require that these pesticides be certified as PFAS-free before being approved for use. When one such product was found to be contaminated with PFAS last year, the EPA and Maryland Department of Agriculture restricted its use until it could be certified as PFAS-free. It is important to assure that these pesticides are not adding to the burden of other PFAS exposures, and House Bill 570 would prevent these unnecessary exposures.
Given that much of the mosquito spraying occurs in residential areas, the risk to children playing in treated yards would be substantial. Children playing directly on these surfaces could ingest or inhale relatively large amounts for their size and could have significant blood levels because of repeated play on PFAS-contaminated yards. Since PFAS exposure in children may begin in utero through maternal intake, their exposure during the vulnerable years of early development can place them at increased risk of harm from forever chemicals. Children deserve our best efforts to protect them from preventable exposures to PFAS, and assuring that widely used mosquito control pesticides are free from these chemicals is one more way to provide this protection.
Michael J. Ichniowski, Timonium
