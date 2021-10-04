Maryland needs strong rules to protect against ‘forever chemicals’ | READER COMMENTARY

Tim Wheeler’s commentary, “Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in Maryland water” (Sept. 21), should serve as a call to action for Maryland legislators and Gov. Larry Hogan. Toxic PFAS or “per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances” are a massive environmental and public health problem in Maryland.
PFAS are used to make things nonstick, water- and grease-proof, and stain-resistant. They are also extremely toxic.
In addition to contaminating our waterways, PFAS can also be found in clothes, rugs and carpets as well as other consumer products. They’re also found in food packaging and can leech from the packaging directly into the food which we then eat. I’d rather not be ingesting toxic chemicals while eating my lunch.
Because PFAS do not break down, they can build up in our bodies and the environment. And once in our bodies, PFAS have been linked to serious health effects including fertility issues, cancer and other diseases.
We need action on eliminating PFAS from our lives, “but with the EPA taking years to act on PFAS,” the state of Maryland should follow states like Maine, Vermont and Connecticut, by taking the first steps to protect public health and banning PFAS in consumer products and firefighting foam. Doing so is a common sense first step to eliminate the most egregious sources of PFAS in our state.
Now is the time to pass comprehensive legislation to protect Marylanders from PFAS exposure.
Emily Rogers, Baltimore
The writer is employed as an advocate against toxic chemicals by Maryland PIRG.
