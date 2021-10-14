Regulators must do more testing of harmful ‘forever chemicals’ | READER COMMENTARY

EPA testing of this product did not detect any of 28 specific PFAS, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, in its recent samples. However, there’s still cause for concern — there are over 9,000 PFAS for which the samples were not tested. PFAS presence in the earlier sample of Permanone and the detection of PFAS in 11 mosquito products in Massachusetts indicate a need for regular monitoring and testing of similar products to assure public safety.