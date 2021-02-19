Maryland must restrict this cancer-causing chemical | READER COMMENTARY

Each part of this bill has passed in other states. Industry leaders like Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and IKEA are already making carpets and rugs PFAS-free, and Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and McDonald’s have made commitments to PFAS-free packaging. Although people can come into contact with PFAS, the greatest threat from these chemicals occurs after they are discarded and sent to the landfill. Liquid leachate from the state’s landfills are sent to wastewater treatment facilities that allow the chemicals to be pumped into creeks and rivers while sewer sludge containing PFAS is applied to farm fields.