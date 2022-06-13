Angelos brothers should be more like their father | READER COMMENTARY

Rain falls over Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a delay of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez / AP)

The lead article in The Baltimore Sun (”A reason to be paranoid,” June 12) cautions “With Baltimore’s Angelos family in legal battle, the prospect of an Orioles sale or move looms larger.” This should remind readers and all of Baltimore of Peter Angelos’ value to this city.

In a letter to the editor 23 years ago, I reminded readers that “Peter Angelos merits credit for good works,” that he “bought a baseball franchise at what was then a record price for a baseball team” and “kept the team in Baltimore when there was concern that someone from outside the city might buy the Orioles and move them to another city.”

We need the Angelos sons to settle their disagreement and reflect the same value to Baltimore as their father did for all of us baseball fans and Baltimore so many years ago.

— Edward J. Gutman, Baltimore

