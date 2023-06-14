In this sports gambling era, how can Pete Rose still be ostracized? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day event before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

I find it ironic that 82-year-old Pete Rose can’t get into the Baseball Hall of Fame because of his gambling habit and now Major League Baseball actively promotes betting (”SuperBook Bar & Restaurant, a sports lounge, to replace Dempsey’s Brew Pub at Camden Yards,” March 21).

Even baseball parks are blatantly plastered with gambling venue advertising on infields and scoreboards. Has anyone been to Oriole Park at Camden Yards lately?

Advertisement

— Peter Mickelsen, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.