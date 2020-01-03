The science is clear: Chlorpyrifos is extremely dangerous, especially to children. Safer alternatives that are less toxic to humans and the environment are currently used throughout Maryland to target pests on farms, orchards, vineyards and golf courses. Eliminating the possibility of exposure to this pesticide is the only action that will make Marylanders safe from its toxic effects. No regulation or oversight that allows the continued use of chlorpyrifos could possibly be considered as safe as a ban on its use.