Beekeeper: Hogan was wrong to veto ban of harmful pesticide in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Based on nerve gas, the chemical called chlorpyrifos should never have been approved in the first place. Don’t worry if you can’t pronounce it — it’s supposed to be difficult. Widely used in the 1990s, it was even applied in schools for routine control of ants and roaches until a lot of kids got sick from it. Some of them still suffer from its damage. After 2000, it was banned for indoor use but it is still used on golf courses, farms and orchards, mostly on fruits and vegetables. That still exposes people who eat the food and people who live nearby, as well as farm workers, to its toxic effects which are many.