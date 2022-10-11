Maryland has informed public about pesticide ban | READER COMMENTARY

As Marylanders, we all have a deep passion for the environment and the health of the Chesapeake Bay. However, sometimes our emotions can get in the way of actual facts. Therefore, I feel it is important to shed light on the truth of the chlorpyrifos ban and what the Maryland Department of Agriculture has done. This department prides itself on the work it does to support the agricultural sector and to protect the environment — especially the Chesapeake Bay.

It is true the chlorpyrifos ban was handled through the Maryland regulatory process instead of the legislative process (”Want crabs for Christmas? Stop using toxic pesticides,” Sept. 30). When dealing with something of importance, it is imperative it is handled correctly the first time. As required, the regulations banning chlorpyrifos were published in April of 2020. The final adoption of the regulations were published in June of 2020 with the regulations going into effect then. It has been inaccurately asserted the department did not issue a news release; this is not true. In June of 2020, a news release about the adoption of the regulations was distributed. That release can be found on our website.

It has also been wrongly suggested the department made little effort in notification of the action. In reality, pesticide manufacturers and registrants of chlorpyrifos were made aware of the ban through emails, phone calls and in-person discussions. In addition, all restricted use pesticide dealers were made aware of the ban through routine inspections and trainings. This included sessions conducted by University of Maryland Extension and others.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture prides itself on being good stewards of the land and partners of protecting the environment. And while we share the same emotions on protecting the health of Marylanders and the Bay, separating reality from fiction is vital in ensuring public confidence and trust. The truth matters.

— Joe Bartenfelder, Annapolis

The writer is secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

