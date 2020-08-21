With personal freedom comes personal responsibility | READER COMMENTARY

We obviously hate our environment. Look to the amount of trash on our streets, rivers, lakes, the ocean, the atmosphere. How hard is it to keep a bag in our car to place our trash into when we finish the last beer, fast food meal or change the dirty diaper? And most recently, we really detest the desperate need to wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to conquer the COVID-19 virus (”Hogan expands mask restrictions, discourages travel to 9 states to ‘continue making progress’ against coronavirus,” July 29). Our bad habits and biases are visible, and our children learn them from us.