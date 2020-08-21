With personal freedom comes personal responsibility | READER COMMENTARY

Citizens of the United States enjoy more personal freedoms than most other countries of the world. Why then are we unable to understand that these freedoms come with a cost? Namely, a requirement that we practice responsibility in our daily lives.
We have decided to trash our Constitution by claiming “I am free to do what I want” even when what we want is hurtful to others, damaging to our country and leads to the current atmosphere of discontent with almost everything around us. We do not like our police, our politicians, our schools, our heritage of ethnic and religious diversity.
We obviously hate our environment. Look to the amount of trash on our streets, rivers, lakes, the ocean, the atmosphere. How hard is it to keep a bag in our car to place our trash into when we finish the last beer, fast food meal or change the dirty diaper? And most recently, we really detest the desperate need to wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to conquer the COVID-19 virus (”Hogan expands mask restrictions, discourages travel to 9 states to ‘continue making progress’ against coronavirus,” July 29). Our bad habits and biases are visible, and our children learn them from us.
So, do we continue to whine “I don’t wanna” like a 3 year old when asked to be a responsible adult and wear a mask or place our trash in proper receptacles? If we care about the health of our spouse, children, siblings, parents, our friends, and our country, the answer should be a resounding: I will be a responsible adult!
Jim Rice, Bradshaw
