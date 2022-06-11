A demonstration of teamwork in Perry Hall | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, my husband and I attended our Perry Hall Community Association meeting to hear about Baltimore County’s plan to connect our development to public sewer. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, Del. Kathy Szeliga and Councilman David Marks were in attendance, along with members of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works.

It was an extremely well-run meeting, and the bipartisan effort to secure additional funding from the state to make the project more affordable was much appreciated. It’s refreshing in a time of constant political turmoil to see our elected officials actually putting the community needs above personal political gain. We are grateful for all their efforts and the designing and planning by public works staff.

— Alta Haywood, Perry Hall

