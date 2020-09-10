USM chancellor deserves a bigger cut in pay | READER COMMENTARY

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman’s 10% pay cut is a pitifully inadequate response during this time of crisis and pales in comparison with other academic executives who are taking between 20 and 25% pay cuts (“University System of Maryland chancellor takes pay cut, warns employees could ‘share in the pain’ of pandemic,” Sept. 9).
With a bloated annual salary of almost $1 million, Mr. Perman is hardly showing leadership and self-sacrifice as he warns staff that there will be pay cuts and layoffs. His actions reflect the widespread greed in our society and are a grim reminder that America’s greatest generation is long gone.
Susan Goodwin, Baltimore
