Little sympathy for top-paid university brass | READER COMMENTARY

The thing that riles me up the most is that Mr. Perman had to make it public, which got him front page ink. There are other fat cats in USM that I believe will also have to take similar cuts. University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon, who is reportedly making over $3 million, and the flagship school’s football coach Mike Locksley, who is being paid to coach in a season which will probably be postponed or have no live attendance. Coach Locksley is also earning in seven figures annually. Do you think Coach Turgeon can scrape by on $250,000 per month after a 10% cut? How about Coach Locksley?