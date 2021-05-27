Harford County’s troubling glimpse into the state of race relations | READER COMMENTARY

For most of the last five decades, racism was more discreet, kept just below the surface, because America has projected itself as a beacon of fairness, a land of opportunity, of equality. White Americans tell themselves we are post-racial, that our sad treatment of Black people is in the past, and by the way, it wasn’t all that bad anyway. These are lies we have told ourselves, lies mostly told by one political party. The last president erased the shame that kept most racists in the shadows and now they are willing to fly their racist flags in front of the homes and during parties promoting Black Lives Matter, to intimidate people of color. Those acts are assaults on people of color. Such acts are meant to provoke confrontation. Such acts should be prosecuted and punished.