Since 2001, Perdue has invested $90 million to operate the area’s only agricultural recycling facility. We have converted 2.5 billion pounds of poultry litter into an organic fertilizer for companies like Scotts Miracle-Gro and into compost that can improve soil health which ultimately keeps pollution out of waterways. In addition, in 18 years, we have recycled 70 million pounds of nitrogen and 46 million pounds of phosphorous, half of which was moved outside the Chesapeake watershed. We are turning that facility over to a partner who can add an anaerobic digester, which will increase processing capacity and generate renewable energy for our area. Perdue will continue to supply biomass to the facility.