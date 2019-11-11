My boyfriend and I are Canadian. Like many other Canadians, we follow the NFL (“Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 37-20 win over the New England Patriots,” Nov. 4). We are New England Patriot fans, and every year we like to travel to a different city to catch a game. This year it was Baltimore.
We were cautioned not to wear our Patriots gear as we would not be well received (as per past experiences in other cities). We took a chance and wore our jerseys anyway and were pleasantly surprised by the large number of Baltimoreons who were extremely nice and welcoming, not one negative word from anyone.
A shout out to the great people of Baltimore in spite of the bad press the city gets.
Melissa Favero
