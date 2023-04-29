State pension fund requires greater scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

The exterior view of a Toys "R" Us store in Luton, England after the company announced in 2017 that it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada. File. (Leon Neal/Getty Images). (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

A recent article in The Baltimore Sun missed part of the story in describing how the state of Maryland’s pension system has become a major investor in private equity firms (”How Maryland’s pension became a billion-dollar business for Wall Street,” April 20). By the article’s account, more than one in five dollars in the state’s pension fund is now invested in private equity firms — up tenfold over the past several years.

The story suggests that these private equity investments have generated strong returns for the pension fund but have come with dramatically higher fees being paid to these outside firms. But more transparency is needed to determine whether investing in private equity is damaging to residents and workers in Maryland and beyond.

The story fails to describe private equity’s financially damaging business model, which relies on buying up businesses and then systematically draining as much money as possible from them, laying off workers and selling off assets while paying themselves lavish management fees.

Vulture capitalists have laid waste to previously successful firms, causing economic damage to workers and communities. Toys R Us, for example, was pushed into ruin by rapacious private equity firms while companies like PetSmart are suffering from the ownership by private equity firms.

Private equity’s negative impacts can be seen in virtually all sectors of the economy including housing and nursing facilities. During this year’s General Assembly session, we worked with Del. Vaughn Stewart and Sen. William Folden to pass bipartisan legislation to protect families living in mobile home communities from the predatory practices including skyrocketing rents and usurious fees that private equity firms charge vulnerable families after these private equity firms buy up mobile home parks to make as much off of low-income families as possible.

We all want the Maryland employees’ pension fund to be healthy and generate good returns. But at what cost? Do we really want our public funds being invested in private equity firms that have rigged the game to suck profits from the economy with no regard for the welfare of workers and communities? And do we really want to pay these firms the high investment fees they demand which totaled more than $370 million two years ago?

The story makes clear that our state’s pension investment strategy needs more public scrutiny. Unfortunately, it’s hard to get a clear picture thanks to a lack of transparency about the pension fund’s investments which are unreported. It’s time for the state pension board to open their books so Maryland workers can be sure that their hard-earned money is being responsibly invested.

— Marceline White, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of Economic Action Maryland, a nonprofit that advocates for economic justice.

